PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A gunman who robbed a west Phoenix nail salon and shot a man who works there laughed as he made his getaway, a witness said.
The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. at a strip mall near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
[WATCH: Witness speaks about trying to stop armed nail salon robber in Phoenix]
According to Phoenix police, an unknown man entered a nail salon and robbed it at gunpoint. A 45-year-old man who either owns or works at the salon was shot and is in extremely critical condition.
The gunman left the store with a purse, according to witness Aldo Martinez. Martinez said he tried to follow the suspect and stop him, but the man brandished a gun and hopped over a fence.
"This guy was laughing the whole time," he said.
Martinez said the victim runs Idol Nails and Spa with his wife, who was also inside the business during the incident. The 47-year-old woman was not hurt.
"Seeing someone trying to revive their loved one is probably the worst feeling you could ever have, especially when you're married," Martinez said. "She tried. I tried as well helping them out, applying pressure. But it was hard."
Police said a suspect fled the scene on foot. He is described as a black man, 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was last wearing a white t-shirt, dark short or pants.
Video from our news helicopter showed several Phoenix police units in front of the nail salon. The nail salon was blocked off with police tape.
There are no road restrictions in the area.
If you have any information about crime, call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
