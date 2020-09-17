TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A senior at Tolleson Union High School District is desperate to start the football season.
Although the group that oversees high school sports already gave districts the green light to begin football practice, the district has not announced when all fall sports can resume practice and games.
Jahaun Jones said he wants games to start because he needs a scholarship to go to college next year.
"Scholarship is literally our whole lives," said Jahaun. "It's what we've depended on as soon as we fell in love with the game."
Jahaun's mom, Nikki Jones, says the family can't afford to pay for his school.
"In my heart I believe there are a lot of kids out there, parents don't have the money or means to send their kids to college," said Nikki.
Minutes from the district's last school board meeting say, "We are NOT canceling sports and will have our sports programs begin only when it is safe."
The district also sent Arizona' Family News a statement saying:
We are committed to making sure that our student athletes, coaches and training personnel are kept safe and that we do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the West Valley. We will begin practice when in-person instruction guidelines are met for our area using data and metrics from the Arizona Department of Health Services, Maricopa County, as well as the AIA guidelines. Furthermore, we cannot begin competition until we have had an opportunity for our student-athletes to safely and properly condition for their respective sports.
The Jones family just wants a game plan.
"It's very important he follows his dreams, stay uplifted, keep God first, and we're just hoping he'll be able to go to college," said Nikki.
"It's been tough," said Jahaun. "It's hurting us, but we're still having our positivity. That's all we can rely on right now."
There's a school board meeting Tuesday. The school board president thinks they will discuss the future of sports then.