PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- “The first half of 2018 was incredibly dry for Arizona," Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service in Phoenix said. "Much of the state was in the driest year on record."
Then boom! The 2018 monsoon arrived and gave us some much-needed precipitation, but then came October.
“We got a fairly decent rain during the monsoon, and then October hit and really pushed us over the edge” O’Malley explained.
Before we were even halfway through the month, we hit our wettest October on record, according to the National Weather Service.
It was the Oct. 13 storm that put us over the top.
[RELATED: Record rain, flooding hit Phoenix area (Oct. 13)]
When you look at the drought map you can see the changes. In June, most of the state was either in the exceptional or extreme drought category.
[APP USERS: Click here for June drought map]
[RELATED: Drought conditions have returned to Arizona (March 3, 2018)]
Now, four months later, most of Arizona, including Phoenix, is in the abnormally dry or moderate category.
While that's decidedly better, it's still not great.
“We are seeing improvements in soil moisture and rangeland conditions but still we are lagging in the water-resource department,” said O’Malley.
[APP USERS: Click here for October drought map]
One super rainy month isn’t going to take Arizona out of its 15-year drought but we're looking at a weak El Niño pattern for this winter. That means the odds are tilted in Arizona’s favor of possibly seeing above-average rainfall numbers continue in the coming months.
[RELATED: Wet winter on the way?]
“We need a lot of rain and snow up in the mountains to really help out the reservoirs,” O’Malley said.
The key to the forecast will be snow this winter -- and lots of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.