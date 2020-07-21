Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said they have plenty of security measures in place to ensure voters have their ballots counted.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- With just two weeks until primary election day, a vast majority of Maricopa County voters are holding on to their ballots.

The latest numbers from county election officials show 301,847 early ballots have been returned as of Tuesday. This represents only about 20 percent of the 1.4 million ballots sent out weeks ago to voters in Arizona's largest county.

The numbers come as President Donald Trump, once again, made an unfounded claim about mail-in voting.

President Trump tweeted, "Mail-In Voting, unless changed by the courts, will lead to the most CORRUPT ELECTION in our Nation’s History! #RIGGEDELECTION."

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said they have plenty of security measures in place to ensure voters have their ballots counted.

Voters can go to www.beballotready.vote, fill out a form and receive email and text message alerts about the status of their ballots.

 

