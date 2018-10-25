Scottsdale, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two hundred Valley teachers received a surprise call today from local celebrities and leaders to surprise them with news that they won $5,000 each to help benefit their classrooms and students.
Fiesta Bowl Charities held its first-ever "draft day" event to break the news they were awarded the Wishes For Teachers grant. A total of $1 million was given away.
Don Reese, CEO of DriveTime, made the special call to Amy Cunningham, a third grade teacher in North Phoenix who was ecstatic.
"I will work my very best to give them (students) what they need and I will do whatever it takes and a lot of my colleagues are like that too," she said.
Cunningham applied for the Wishes for Teachers program with plans to use the money to help students and families who can't afford school lunches, but don't qualify for the free and reduced lunch program.
"We make sure that we're always feeding our students breakfast and lunch no matter what, but the students who don't qualify for the free program will incur debt on their lunch account," explained principal Jamie Hood.
"It ultimately benefits our students because our families are able to focus on other things they need support with," she explained. "It could be work on homework, it could be volunteering or coming to our school to support in parent engagement nights without the worry and stress of owing a debt for their lunch."
Principal Hood said the school is thankful for the Fiesta Bowl Charities generosity.
