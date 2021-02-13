PHOENIX (3 TV/CBS 5) - A storm moving through northern Arizona Saturday is bringing snow to higher elevations in the state. Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation have been forced to close several major roadways due to the winter weather.
ADOT officials say the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed east of Flagstaff near the Twin Arrows interchange at milepost 219.
Both directions of State Route 89A are closed from Flagstaff to Sedona. There is no estimated time for the reopening of these roadways.
Extreme winter conditions have resulted in very difficult driving conditions. Motorists are urged to postpone travel in the high country until the storm has passed.
PHOTOS: Saturday storm brings snow, strong winds to northern Arizona
A storm that is going through parts of Utah and New Mexico brought snow to Arizona's high country on Saturday. Arizonans took photos from Flagstaff to Williams of the winter wonderland. Winds hit up to 40 miles per hour in the mountains. Up to 8 inches of snow may fall in certain parts of northern Arizona.
Those who decide to travel in the storm should be prepared for an extended time on the road. Remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit containing a fully charged cellphone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications and sand or kitty litter in case you get stuck in the snow.
Current traffic conditions can be found here.