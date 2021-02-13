PHOENIX (3 TV/CBS 5) - A storm moving through northern Arizona Saturday brought snow to higher elevations in the state. Officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation were forced to close several major roadways due to the winter weather.
ADOT officials say the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed east of Flagstaff near the Twin Arrows interchange at milepost 219.
Both directions of State Route 89A were closed from Flagstaff to Sedona.
Extreme winter conditions have resulted in very difficult driving conditions. Motorists were urged to postpone travel in the high country until the storm passed.
A storm that is going through parts of Utah and New Mexico brought snow to Arizona's high country on Saturday. Arizonans took photos from Flagstaff to Williams of the winter wonderland. Winds hit up to 40 miles per hour in the mountains. Up to 8 inches of snow may fall in certain parts of northern Arizona.
The roadways have since been reopened.
