GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Winter road conditions were a major issue for AIA basketball teams in Prescott, with many teams being rerouted hours away.
Alchasay fans were among those affected the worst.
In this case, playing meant perseverance though one of the most wicked storms our state has ever seen.
"It was hard on everyone. We have a lot of people who come out and support our Alchesay Falcons,” said Alchesay fan Cheryl Burnett.
First off, the team traveled four hours to Prescott before the plans changed.
Then they drove two hours to Gilbert, only for the plans to change again.
Finally, they trekked an additional hour to Glendale.
"It was confusing. It was frustrating. I was getting mad,” said Alchesay fan Tanisha Quay.
"They should always have a backup plan in case something like this should come up again in the future, and to be more prepared," remarked Burnett.
Once in Glendale came the most crushing blow of the Falcons. They were defeated in the championships.
"We just wanted to come play, wanted to get to state, but just didn't come out on top today," said player Malachi Harris.
It was non-winning game for a team that won at perseverance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.