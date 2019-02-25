PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As some parts of Arizona remain buried under a layer of snow, experts say the wet weather will likely affect Arizona’s fire season.
Last week’s record storm dumped 2 to 4 feet of snow in the High Country, and snow levels dropped all the way south to Scottsdale.
"This storm was really a blockbuster for the state," said National Weather Service Phoenix meteorologist Mark O’Malley. "This is remarkable for the state and you only see this once every 10 to 20 years for Arizona."
O'Malley said all the snowfall should push back the start of Arizona's fire season.
"Whereas last year, we were already having fires at this time of the year. It's really going to delay the fire season into much later in the year,” he said.
One big reason is because of what the wet weather does to Arizona's grasslands.
Hazardous fuel manager Terry Hudson with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said the heavy snowfall should help compact grasses. Flatter grass means less airflow, making it tougher for a fire to spread.
However, "there's kind of a double-edged sword there," he said. More rain and snow mean more vegetation will grow – a potential fire risk in the future.
"Everything's going to grow great over the next couple months but come May and June those 100 degree days will really bake everything out," said O’Malley.
That means more dry fuels this summer and in the years to come, O’Malley said.
Still, fire managers like Hudson say let it snow.
"The more precipitation the better," he said.
After nearly 20 years of drought, Hudson says they'll take all the wet weather they can get and just do their best to burn the extra growth that comes with it.
