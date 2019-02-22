PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Following record-breaking snow and rain storms in Maricopa County, roofers and contractors reported that they were swamped with calls for help.
Contractors told Arizona's Family that damage from this week's storms is comparable to the summer monsoon.
[PHOTOS: Arizona covered in snow, rain by massive winter storm]
"I have tarps in the back of my truck. I've had four different roofs that I've tarped today, three different roofs I've repaired, so it's been intense," said William Patterson, owner of Patterson Roofing.
Patterson said calls for service started coming in as early as 6 a.m.
[READ MORE: Winter storm breaks 100-year-old snowfall record in Flagstaff, batters rest of Arizona]
By quitting time, he responded to half a dozen places with many more to go.
"It’s an emergency,” he said. “Especially if you have a family and a leak. You have to protect them.”
[RELATED: Cave Creek snow interrupts trail-riding business]
Patterson’s fellow roofers reported that they have been equally swamped.
By estimates, in fact, some roofing companies in Phoenix have a waiting list of two months.
"It doesn't rain that much,” Patterson remarked. “So when it does rain, people are reminded that their roof is leaking and they need to call a roofer."
Should someone find themselves waiting for a roofer, Patterson insisted containment is key.
He told Arizona’s Family it is critical that people tarp up any damage before more destruction happens.
