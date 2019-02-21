PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thursday's winter storm brought plenty of rain to the Phoenix area but also strong winds that were so powerful they blew the roof off a house in west Phoenix.
Debris could be seen all over the neighborhood near 37th Avenue and Roosevelt.
Firefighters say a portion of the roof blew off into a neighbor's yard during the rain and wind storm.
Stevinn Morales was at home with his family when part of the roof blew off.
"It was loud and we heard everything start hitting the window and then the palms blew through the window, we heard a loud crash and we started hearing the cracks and I was like what is that?" he said.
No one was hurt and firefighters say the home is safe to be in.
"Everyone was scared initially," said Morales. "But everyone is OK now."
Pieces of palm trees went flying onto powerlines and parts of the roof went into backyards.
No one lives in the home next door where some of the debris went.
"I came outside and it had blown off half the patio. The neighbor's roof is landing on my fence, so there was just a big mess out here, so I was like wow," Morales said.
He said he doesn't have insurance right now on the home so he has his work cut out for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.