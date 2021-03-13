[WATCH CBS 5 NEWS LIVE HERE]
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A late-winter storm is packing a punch in the high country. Several major roadways have been closed due to the weather.
Flagstaff has seen some serious snow in the last 24 hours. In fact, the National Weather Service in Flagstaff issued a "Snow Squall Warning" in Coconino County Sunday afternoon, for I-17 near Munds Park to the I-40 interchange. NWS says a squall could mean whiteout conditions, zero visibility in blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph were expected. NWS also indicated it could lead to "dangerous life-threatening travel."
Arizona Department of Transportation officials says due to extreme winter weather the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 are closed at the State Route 179 junction, or milepost 299.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 were closed due to the winter weather as well as a crash at milepost roughly 6 miles west of Williams, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
ADOT also said State Route 89A was closed between mileposts 386 and 397 north of Sedona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The closure is due to extreme winter weather conditions that are making the highway impassible. There is no estimated reopening time,
The National Weather Service has predicted heavy snowfall in higher elevations in northern Arizona through this evening. Motorists should avoid traveling during the storm.
Although the roads were hazardous, the snow made for some great skiing at Arizona Snowbowl. The ski resort got almost a foot of snow in this latest storm. Snowbowl was sold out for both Saturday and Sunday.
Lots of folks are on spring break this week, and those families didn't seem to mind the snow! We found tons of people playing in the snow near flagstaff, sledding, tubing and having snowball fights. But thanks to the dangerous driving conditions, some families were forced to turn a day trip into a weekend getaway. One man we talked to said they decided not to turn around and head home. "We booked a hotel and will stay here in Flagstaff for the night," he said.