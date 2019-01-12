PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's turning into a wet weekend for Arizona, with rain here in the Valley and snow in the high country.
Light showers started falling around the Phoenix area around 8 p.m. Saturday.
The bulk of the rain was expected to fall during the overnight hours.
The showers should end by Sunday morning, but rainfall totals are expected to be low.
In terms of snow, timing will be from Saturday evening through around noon Sunday.
Snow levels will drop to about 5,000 feet with 1 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Driving conditions will be challenging, with icy roads and reduced visibility during this time.
Things will dry out Sunday afternoon through Monday.
But unsettled weather begins Tuesday and continues through the end of the week for Arizona. A series of storms will bring more chances for Valley rain and high country snow Thursday and Friday.
Driving in the Northern Arizona tonight or Sunday? Winter weather advisories for snow are in effect from Flagstaff along the Mogollon Rim to the White Mountains, the upper sections of the Little Colorado River Valley, and Chuska Mountains. #azwx pic.twitter.com/bq3eaKl1Hz— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) January 12, 2019
Scattered light showers spreading across western Maricopa county and seeing a few areas of virga in the west Valley. Light rain may begin in the Phoenix metro as early as 7-8 pm MST and then continue off and on until shortly after midnight. #azwx pic.twitter.com/uPJDj5wCzS— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) January 13, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.