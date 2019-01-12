Light showers started coming down on Valley streets Saturday night

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) --  It's turning into a wet weekend for Arizona, with rain here in the Valley and snow in the high country.

Light showers started falling around the Phoenix area around 8 p.m. Saturday. 

The bulk of the rain was expected to fall during the overnight hours.

The showers should end by Sunday morning, but rainfall totals are expected to be low.

In terms of snow, timing will be from Saturday evening through around noon Sunday.

Snow levels will drop to about 5,000 feet with 1 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Driving conditions will be challenging, with icy roads and reduced visibility during this time.

Things will dry out Sunday afternoon through Monday.

But unsettled weather begins Tuesday and continues through the end of the week for Arizona. A series of storms will bring more chances for Valley rain and high country snow Thursday and Friday.

 

