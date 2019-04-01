WINSLOW, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Authorities in northern Arizona have arrested a woman for allegedly dealing heroin and other dangerous drugs.
Navajo County officials say Tracy Horton, of Winslow, was arrested after an ongoing investigation led officers to serve a warrant on her home.
A Navajo County Major Crimes Apprehension Team investigation took officers to the area where they found a half-pound of heroin, fentanyl patches, Suboxone patches, multiple scales and $3,900 in cash. The estimated street value of the drugs is $15,000.
Horton was arrested for possession and sale of narcotics and other charges. She was booked into the Navajo County jail.
