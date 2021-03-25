GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Someone’s week turned for the better as there was a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Goodyear for last night’s drawing.
Arizona State Lottery officials say the winning ticket matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball number.
The winning numbers were: 4 - 9 - 17 - 27 - 38, Powerball-18
The winning ticket was sold at the Fry's Food Store at 16380 W, Yuma Road in Goodyear.
The next Powerball drawing takes place this Saturday and the jackpot is an estimated $238 million.