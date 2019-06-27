KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – One Arizona Lottery player tripled their winnings and is holding on to a lucky ticket from Wednesday’s Powerball.
The winning ticket was purchased at "Gas N Grub Dairy N Sub" at 2201 Hualapai Mtn Rd. in Kingman, according to Arizona state Lottery officials.
The initial cash prize was $50,000. However, the winning ticket was also a Power Play ticket which tripled the amount, so the ticket is worth $150,000.
The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing were 1, 5, 16, 22, 54 and the Powerball number was 24 and the lucky Power Play number was 3.
(1) comment
let's hope I win so I can move out from Arizona state for good
