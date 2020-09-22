LAVEEN VILLAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – If you bought a Powerball ticket in Laveen recently, find it and check the numbers. You might be $50,000 richer.
According to the Arizona Lottery, a winning ticket for the Sept. 19 drawing was sold at the Quiktrip at 35th Avenue and Baseline Road.
The ticket matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball number, making it worth a cool $50,000. The winning numbers for the Sept. 19 Powerball drawing are 11, 14, 23, 47, 57, and the Powerball is 14.
If that ticket is yours, you have 180 days from the drawing to cash it in. That expiration date is March 18, 2021.
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 23.
According to the Arizona Lottery, there is another big winner out there, too. Somebody won the Fantasy Five jackpot on Sept. 16 but has yet to claim the prize.
RELATED ARIZONA LOTTERY STORIES