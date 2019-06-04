PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the annual lottery win and draw games sales totaling over $1 billion for the first time in 38 years, according to Arizona State lottery officials, this is a great time to play.
And two winning Fantasy 5 jackpot tickets for Monday's drawing were sold in the East Valley.
Each ticket is worth $209,000.
One ticket was sold at a Tempe Shell near University and Priest drives.
The other ticket was purchased at Shop Kwik & Deli in Mesa near the area of Vaughn Avenue and Gilbert Road.
Do you have one of these winning tickets?
Last night's winning numbers were 4, 11, 14, 21 and 32.
Win or lose, efforts will contribute to the more than $220 million that the Arizona Lottery plans to give back to crucial state programs and services.
