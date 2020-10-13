MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket for over $2 million sold in Mesa on Saturday has gone unclaimed.
Arizona State Lottery officials said the ticket was for The Pick and has a prize of $2,100,000. It was sold at Albertsons at 9243 E. Baseline Road. Saturday's winning numbers were 4,6,22,35,42,44.
Another big winning ticket sold in Arizona has also gone unclaimed. Lottery officials say the ticket was a winning $83,000 Fantasy 5 jackpot also sold on Saturday, Oct. 10. This winning ticket was sold at Love's Country Store at 820 W. Pima Road in Gila Bend. Saturday's winning Fantasy 5 numbers 4,9,12,31,40.
Both of these tickets were unclaimed as Tuesday morning, so be sure to check yours!