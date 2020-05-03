PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - The 3TV/Parker & Sons First 103 Degree Day Sweepstakes is officially over!
The contest began on Monday, April 6 and in just over three weeks the mercury rose to hit the winning temperature of 103° (F) on Wednesday, April 29 at 2:11 p.m. as recorded by the National Weather Service at Sky Harbor Airport.
The winning entry came from Jill Wallin of Phoenix who guessed the exact time, down to the minute - Wednesday, April 29th at 2:11pm for our first 103 Degree Day. She was the only one that guessed it correctly out of a record setting 24,000 participants. For that lucky guess Jill will get a check for $5,000 from Parker & Sons! Congratulations to Jill on her winning entry!