GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Five WWII aircraft are making a stop in Glendale this week, giving people the chance to get up close with working pieces of history.
It’s called the “Wings of Freedom Tour,” an annual nationwide event put on by The Colling's Foundation, a nonprofit educational group specializing in preserving vintage aircraft.
The five different planes include the P-51 Mustang, B-17 Flying Fortress, B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell and P-40 Warhawk.
The planes are working, near-perfect examples of the aircraft that helped win WWII.
“It's quite a thrill. We get back to a little more basic flying,” said volunteer pilot Baird Campbell, who normally flies jets for UPS. “Some of these planes are now 75, 80 years old. They're back when we didn't have any kind of hydraulically-assisted flight controls like we do now in the modern Boeing airplanes. So it's kind of a throwback to go back to the roots of real flying."
For a fee, you can go up in one of the bombers for a 30-minute ride, or receive flight instruction in one of the fighters.
But on Tuesday, most visitors were content learning about the aircraft with their feet on the ground.
“I came out today to see the B-24 Liberator because my dad was a pilot of a B-24 Liberator in Italy in 1944 in World War II,” said Philinda Hutchings.
Hutchings said that climbing inside the aircraft gave her a better idea of what her father went through during the war.
“It amazes me,” Hutchings said. “He was a really good pilot.”
The wings of freedom tour will be at Glendale Municipal Airport through noon Thursday and then move to Phoenix Deer Valley Airport Airport from 2 p.m. Thursday to Sunday at 5 p.m.
