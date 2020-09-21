PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- We may still be in the triple digits here in the Valley, but here's a little something on the shelves at Costco that holds the promise of the holidays and cooler weather to come.

The "Wine Advent Calendar" has arrived at some Phoenix-area Costco stores. Each box contains 24 half-bottles of wine. The calendar comes in two designs and costs $99.

The maker of the product, Flying Blue Imports, says the collection features blends from countries all over the globe. According to its website, the goal was to allow consumers to get a taste of the world's wine regions at affordable prices. You'll find everything from a pinot noir (Moldova) to a malbec (Argentina) to a chenin blanc from South Africa.

Merry Swiss-mas! Cheese-filled advent calendars coming to Target stores next month Move over chocolate. This year, why not count down to Christmas with a cheese advent calendar? They will be sold starting in November at Target stores.

So get ready to raise your glass and celebrate the season. For those who don't drink wine, folks can always find the chocolate-filled Advent calendars. Kiddos love the LEGO Advent calendars filled with mini-figures. And foodies think the cheese-filled Advent calendars (sold previous years at Target) are just "grate." Cheers!