PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Due to strong winds Wednesday night, several crashes occurred on Interstate 10, causing at least one death.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crashes happened in both directions of I-10, west of Tonopah.
DPS said, around 7:30 p.m., they learned that at least two commercial trucks rolled over on I-10, in the area of milepost 83, because of strong winds. DPS notes that it was also raining.
The eastbound I-10 lanes along with the left lane of WB I-10 near milepost 83 are closed due to the crashes. At this time, it is unclear when the lanes will reopen.
ADOT said around 10 p.m. traffic was flowing again because drivers are getting by on the shoulder on the eastbound side.
DPS advises using alternative routes.
A multi-collision investigation is underway, DPS says.
AVOID AREA: We are investigating multiple crashes stemming from strong winds. Commercial trucks are involved. One fatality has been reported. We are working with @ArizonaDOT in order to reroute traffic. #AZDPSNews #DPSNews https://t.co/R15xksL725— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 5, 2019