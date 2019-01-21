PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Crews are nearly done fighting a wind-driven wildfire that burned about 300 acres along State Highway 89A between Prescott and Prescott Valley Monday afternoon.
According to authorities from Central Arizona Fire, their units along with units from the Prescott Fire Dept. were on the scene of a wildfire burning off of Highway 89A near Glassford Hill road between Prescott Valley and Prescott.
The Department of Forestry and Fire Management said late Monday the fire is 95 percent contained.
There were multiple fire trucks and about 50 fire fighters who were working on putting out the fire, authorities say.
All lanes of State Route 89A are open.
