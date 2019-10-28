WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested Sunday after he told authorities he killed his wife and her sister at a home north of Williams, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said.
According to a news release, an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was driving on a county road in the Red Lake area when a man stopped him on Sunday night.
After the man approached the trooper, the sheriff's office says the man told him "something to the effect that he couldn't take it anymore" and had killed his wife and her sister at the home.
The trooper proceeded to detain the man and contacted the sheriff's office.
Deputies later went to the man's home and discovered two women dead inside.
The man was taken by deputies to Flagstaff and during an interview with detectives, he made statements about his involvement in the murders.
The suspect and victims' names have yet to be released.