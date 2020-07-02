PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If Congresswoman Debbie Lesko and Congressman Paul A. Gosar get their way, Peoria could be the U.S. Space Force Command's headquarters.
Lesko and Gosar sent a letter to Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett advocating for the city.
"My hometown of Peoria, Arizona, located in the heart of my congressional district, would be the perfect location for the headquarters of the United States Space Force Command," Lesko said in a statement. "Based on the criteria released by the Department of the Air Force earlier this year, Peoria meets all requirements for command headquarters. My district is already home to Luke Air Force Base and our community is proud of the support we provide to our outstanding air men (sic) and women. We would love to welcome the Space Force to our district."
The plan is to find a location that is about 25 miles from a military installation, in the top 150 metro areas and has an AARP index score of 50 or higher. Peoria checks each of those boxes, according to Lesko's office.
"Space is a primary domain for a 21st century military," Gosar wrote. "I have been proud to work with President Trump to push our National Defense Strategy back towards the realm of great power competition, recognizing the frontiers that require U.S. mastery for our national security. Arizona has a proud history and well-developed infrastructure which has contributed greatly to our nation's pursuit of advanced space flight through a favorable climate, an extensive presence of aerospace and defense industry, and several Arizona academic institutions that greatly contribute to our nation's space program. Arizona has been at the forefront of the United States' development and superiority of air and space. As our country prepares for the next challenge, it only makes sense that Space Force leverage our existing infrastructure and patriotism for its permanent headquarters."
In their letter, Lesko and Gosar appealed to Barrett's first-hand knowledge of Arizona, laying out everything the state has to offer.
"As a longtime Arizona resident, you are well aware of the role that Arizona has played in training and supporting our country's armed forces," they wrote. "Given all that Arizona has done and continues to do to support space exploration, it seems ideal that Peoria, Arizona would be the permanent home for USSSPACECOM."
Barrett has strong ties to Arizona. She earned her bachelor's, master's and law degrees at Arizona State University.
Both Peoria Mayor Cathy Carlat and Gov. Doug Ducey both support Peoria's nomination as the headquarters for the US Space Force Command.