(DATA DOCTORS) -- The highly anticipated next generation of cellular technology, referred to as 5G, is in the early stage of implementation by several of the wireless carriers.
Q: There are people claiming that 5G will cause cancer. What are your thoughts?
A: The promise of 5G is much faster data speeds, lower latency (quick responses) and the ability to connect more devices at the same time.
Cellphones and cancer
The concerns about cellular technology causing cancer are certainly nothing new. The research in this area goes back to the mid-1990s.
The primary concern came from having a radio transmitter next to our brains for hours at a time. While this particular concern will not change with 5G, there seems to be a new concern being raised.
5G uses a much higher frequency that doesn’t travel as far as lower frequency 4G signals, which means many additional "micro antennas" will have to be installed all around us.
Those who believe being close to a cell tower isn’t healthy will naturally extend that concern to the 5G rollout of these smaller antennas that will more common and in closer proximity.
Causation or correlation?
Whether you believe that there is or is not an issue with cellphones and cancer, you can find plenty of support for your position.
Some will point to the fact that more of us have been using cellphones near our brains for many more hours than when the initial claims of a problem surfaced in 1993 and there has not been a massive increase in brain tumors.
There are also studies that claim there has been an increase in brain tumors, but there is just as much arguing over the misinterpretation of these studies, so it can be difficult for the average user to digest
If you are interested in digging into the science, Vox has compiled a comprehensive guide that underscores how difficult it is to be absolutely certain what the dangers may be.
Jonathan Samet, the dean of the Colorado School of Public Health, advised the World Health Organization on cellphone radiation and cancer.
You can use current science to argue anything "because there’s not enough evidence to start with," he told Vox.
Tips for reducing exposure
This discussion is going to rage on with no clear consensus, so it’s up to each one of us to decide for ourselves.
While there may not be much you can do about the rollout of additional cellular antennas around you, there’s no downside to taking precautions when using your smartphone.
The distance between you and your phone, especially when you’re using it, is the most prudent thing to focus on if you are concerned.
There are some easy things you can do to reduce exposure.
1. Text instead of talk.
2. Use the speakerphone instead of putting the device next to your ear.
3. Turn off your device if you’re going to carry it on your body or when you're sleeping.
Be aware that you’re exposed to higher levels from the transmitter when your phone has a weak signal or if you’re in a fast-moving vehicle because your phone has to go to maximum power to work – another great reason not to talk on your phone while driving!
