WILHOIT, AZ (AP) - Yavapai County Sheriff's officials say a Wilhoit man has been arrested for allegedly killing his roommate.
They say 68-year-old Terry Ingle has been booked into the Prescott jail's holding facility on suspicion of first-degree homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson to an occupied structure, criminal damage and animal cruelty.
Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Ingle's home around 3 a.m. Tuesday about a disturbance.
Ingle allegedly shot his roommate and two dogs and set his wheelchair on fire.
Authorities say Ingle's roommate was in his 60s and found dead at the scene.
His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
They say Ingle stabbed himself before deputies arrived on the home and he was taken to a Prescott hospital for treatment before being booked into jail.
