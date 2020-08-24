PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- There's something in the air and it's not good. "A little bit hazy, a little cloudier than normal," said Susan Thomas of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has issued a high pollution Advisory for Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.

Wildfire smoke contributing to poor air quality in Phoenix Smoke from wildfires both here and in other states is contributing to poor air quality that might make it difficult to breathe for anyone spending time outside over the next several days, if not longer.

Vincent Bracamonte of Phoenix has asthma, so when the air is not safe, he needs to play it safe. "My lungs have been a little heavier than usual," said Bracamonte. "I keep my emergency inhaler on me and I try to stay cool, try to pay attention to my health."

Bob Huhn is communications director with Maricopa County Air Quality. He said the pollution in the air is being caused by a number of factors. The high heat and record number of 110-degree days is a key component, along with the wildfires in Arizona, California and Colorado. "You can't see ozone, so it is smoke from wildfires, and there are quite a few throughout the West, including up North, so it's coming down this way," said Huhn.

Everyone is being asked to drive as little as possible, carpool, no wood burning and avoid all leaf blowing.