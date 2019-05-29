TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of dollars' worth of damage and no suspect in sight. It is the dilemma facing an Airbnb homeowner in Tempe.
"They ripped (the television) off the wall, cracked it, split it open. It's pretty intense," Charly Brems said.
[WATCH: Caught on camera: Airbnb in Tempe trashed due to party]
For Brems, there is absolutely no party when it comes to picking up the pieces.
As part of his Airbnb agreement, Brems offered up his house to only seven people.
On May 18, however, home security video showed that at least 35 people showed up to a rowdy house party, where they vandalized the property.
Security video also caught them stealing things like clothes and furniture.
"This closet used to be full of my shirts," Brems said, pointing to one of the main closets in his home. "It's pretty empty now."
Brems was in Boston at the time.
He said he called the police, but without any concrete proof that the home was his, he said the police served up a noise notice and nothing more.
He eventually found out the Airbnb renter who hosted the party had used a fake name with a phone number that has since been disconnected. The identity of the renter is still unknown.
"I want to get the information out there because I want results," Brems said on the search for the suspect.
Arizona's Family reached out to Airbnb.
They told us anyone with vandalism complaints will get an email from them, detailing how customers can contact the Airbnb security department.
From there, people are encouraged to file a police report and then send the case number to Airbnb, so there can be direct contact between the company and law enforcement.
(1) comment
No insurance? No credit card? I would DEMAND a credit card number and have it verified before allowing anyone in my house.Phone numbers mean nothing.
