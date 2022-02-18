CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The wife of the tribal officer critically injured last week says her husband, Sgt. Preston Brogdon will make a full recovery. Brodgon, a member of the Yavapai-Apache Police Department, was shot by a man with an assault rifle while responding to a call.
His wife, Baily Brogdon, said the love and support she’s received from family, friends and neighbors is what’s getting her through it. “It’s been eye-opening to how beautiful my community is and how strong it is,” Bailey said.
She said she was at home with their four children when a fellow sergeant knocked on her door to let her know what had happened. Authorities explained Preston was responding to a call for shots fired. They said Valentin Rodriguez, 39, attacked Preston and another officer, then started firing a gun as he ran away. Preston was struck in the stomach. “It went through his belt and punctured his small intestine, and then on the way out shattered his pelvis and his hip and the bullet was lodged against his skin,” she said. “The only time I got concerned was when the firefighter said that he felt very optimistic ’cause in my mind, there was nothing to be optimistic about because he was going to be fine.”
Preston was airlifted to the hospital, where he’s undergone multiple surgeries. Since then, this small, tight-knit community has stepped up, organizing fundraisers, making donations, and coming together to pray.
Baily said Thursday was his first good day. She expects him to make a full recovery. “There’s going to be complications because of the nature of his injuries but we’ll deal with those as they come,” she explained.
The search for Rodriguez continues. The FBI is heading that up, calling him armed and dangerous. “The absolute flooding of officers to come and find this person alone gives me comfort and knowing he’s not going to be out there for long,” Bailey said.
There are several ways to help the Brogdon family. Here’s a list:
- To make a donation – mail or deliver cash or checks to YCSO Headquarters 255 East Gurley Street Prescott, AZ 86301 or YCSO Camp Verde Patrol at 2830 N. Commonwealth Drive Camp Verde, AZ 86322. There’s also www.shadowfoundation.org/donate. You should make the donation on behalf of Preston Brogdon.
- On Saturday, Feb. 19 – the Yavapai-Apache Nation is hosting a car wash and fry bread fundraiser at the Yavapai Marketplace at 10 a.m.
- On Saturday, Feb. 26 – there’s a car wash, bake sale, silent auction, dinner, live band and live auction. That starts at 12:30 p.m. at 277 State Highway 260, Camp Verde. Reason Shipley is organizing it. Her number is 520-709-9558.