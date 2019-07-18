GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The wife of a Gilbert man arrested last week on child molestation charges is now facing charges herself for not reporting his crimes.
Gilbert Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Bill Balafas, said Leslie Little was arrested today around 9:30 a.m.
She is the wife of George Little, a volunteer worker at a children's ministry who was arrested a week ago on child molestation charges, said Balafas.
In a recent interview with Arizona's Family, Leslie Little said she and George Little grew up together and have been married for 12 years.
George Little volunteered to work on occasion at Vineyard Community Church with elementary aged kids in the children’s ministry.
Balafas says Leslie Little is being charged with four counts of failure to report abuse and one count child abuse.
(2) comments
Those Christians sure love them some sexual abuse of minors and covering it up. But Jebus will forgive them. Onward Christian Diddlers!
She does not look "little"
