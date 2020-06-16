PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It is often said that being the spouse of a police officer is not for the faint of heart. And that may ring true more so now than ever before, following nationwide protests.

Law enforcement officers and their families being targeted by anti-police movement Retired Phoenix police Sergeant Darren Burch says the majority of police officers are good, honest people, putting their lives on the line to protect the public.

Arizona’s Family spoke with the wife of a police officer here in the Valley. She said her family is dealing with a double dose of fear, because not only is her husband a police officer, but he’s also black.

The wife has asked us not to reveal their identities. "Things are pretty intense right now and I need to make sure that my kids are safe,” said the wife.

Law enforcement officers and their families being targeted by anti-police movement Retired Phoenix police Sergeant Darren Burch says the majority of police officers are good, honest people, putting their lives on the line to protect the public.

As thousands around the world protest against police brutality and racism, this wife and mother of two says her husband, a police officer for more than 15 years here in the Valley, feels caught between his racial identity and profession.

Day 17 of protests in downtown Phoenix, across the Valley They marched down the city streets chanting phrases like "no justice, no peace" and "I am revolutionary."

“It’s overwhelming, the amount of hatred that’s being thrown in their direction for things that they haven’t personally been a part of,” she said.

She says her family feels like they're expected to pick a side. "They just want to go to work and do their job and go home to their families, the same as everyone else. The difference with him is, when he takes his uniform off, he’s is just another black man,” said the wife.

Their situation, has compelled her to express her feelings, and shared a few sentences with us:“I know really really great men who are police officers. I know really really great men who are black. The irony of it all is that these men feel threatened each and every day,” said the wife. "My husband is black, and he is blue and he is bruised."

They also both believe a solution to bias in law enforcement begins with improving community-police relations. "Yes, there are some bad police officers out there and they should not have a badge but the good police officers are more frustrated than anyone else,” said the wife.