AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An Avondale woman believes her husband should be added to the growing number of tourists to die in the Dominican Republic.
A few days ago, his son told Arizona's Family about his case.
Now his wife, who was with him on that trip, is also coming forward.
"We just wanted to spend time together in the pool on the beach, enjoying each other's company," said Lisa Hurlbut.
It was supposed to be a relaxing trip for two to the tropics.
Little did Lisa know, she'd be returning with her husband Mark Hurlbut Sr.'s remains in an urn.
"Not the way I planned on our life ending together," she said.
She says everything was going great until they both started feeling sick.
One night at dinner, Mark couldn't stay awake, so they went to bed early. The next morning she found Mark lay dead beside her.
"I checked for a pulse. I tried CPR. I knew it wouldn't work, but I was praying the whole time," said Lisa.
Ordered to have an autopsy before his body could return to the U.S., the local medical examiner deemed it was a heart attack.
But Lisa doesn't believe that.
"I think foul play might be involved," said Lisa.
She says he had a checkup before the trip and claims the doctors told them he was healthy.
"I received phone calls from all of his physicians. All of them stating that this was not normal, that they don't know why he died, that they were suspicious. Because he died the way he did," said Lisa.
Lisa had her husband cremated, as were his wishes.
Now she wants to share what happened to them hoping to warn other tourists.
"I think it's important that people know if you're planning a trip there to cancel it. Do not go there," said Lisa. "I can never get my husband back nor these people that lost their loved ones."
