SURPRISE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman whose husband died in a motorcycle crash insists there are questions regarding his death that need to be answered.
Alan Zeiber's wife, Stephanie Dawson, said he drove motorcycles his entire life.
When he died in a motorcycle crash on the Loop 303 on March 7, she insisted there had to be more to the story.
[WATCH: Wife of motorcyclist killed in crash desperate for answers]
[ORIGINAL STORY: Motorcyclist killed after crash on Loop 303]
“Every day, I want to know if [police] found anything out? Did [they] hear anything?" she said.
Dawson said she is convinced somebody witnessed something and has not come forward yet.
She pointed to pictures showing a second pair of tire treads leading to the crash site.
“There’s (sic) been hundreds of people at the crash site,” she said. “Hundreds of people that leave with more questions than answers."
Dawson said she thinks there may have been a second driver involved in her husband’s crash, and that they have not come forward yet.
“I feel like I’ve been a full-time investigator since this has happened," she said. "I've gone out there ... I've measured the tire marks."
Dawson said these unanswered questions have prevented her from grieving her husband.
Arizona’s Family reached out to the Department of Public Safety about Zieber’s case. They told us the investigation is ongoing and that they do not comment when cases are still being investigated.
Zieber leaves behind four kids. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.