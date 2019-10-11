“He’s innocent.”
That’s what the wife of the former Department of Public Safety trooper accused of pulling women over and asking for sexual favors is saying now that he is out of jail on bond.
So far, 15 women have come forward claiming Tremaine Jackson asked them for sexual favors to get out of tickets.
Before Friday, Yesenia Jackson, the wife of the ex-DPS trooper, has stayed tight-lipped regarding the allegations surrounding her husband.
But when Arizona’s Family caught up with her outside the couple’s Buckeye home, she was vocal for the first time, stating, “he’s innocent.”
Tremaine, on the other hand, would not come to the door to speak to us.
On Thursday night, our crews were there when the 43-year-old walked out of the Lower Buckeye jail, saying only, quote, “I’m innocent.”
He’s now back home and awaiting trial. Neighbors say they were shocked to hear that seven more potential victims came forward, bringing the total to more than 15.
“He said he had worked for DPS, and I said, ‘Well, that’s great having a DPS trooper on our street.’ It’s kind of sad that it’s in law enforcement, and we should be able to feel safe. I won’t make a final decision because it’s not my place to make that decision,” said a neighbor.
Tremaine’s attorney, Kenneth Countryman, said he believes DPS is being biased in their investigation. He added they should allow the process to take place for Tremaine, his wife and children.
“She supports her husband; they have been married for a long time. He was a Marine for 10 years and a DPS officer for 13 years. They have a strong family, and he has all their support,” said Countryman.