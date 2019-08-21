WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A 72-year-old Wickenburg woman is facing felony charges for allegedly forging signatures on a petition demanding the recall of a town council member.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office files charges against Paula Sue Hartwell on Tuesday.
According to court documents, Hartwell tried to file the petition with the Wickenburg Town Clerk on June 18, 2018.
Investigators say she first circulated her recall petition in 2017, but did not get finish getting the required number of signatures. In 2018, she picked up where she left off.
When the clerk examined Hartwell’s petition, they “identified at least one signature of [a] voter who died before the date of the signature,” according to the probable cause for arrest statement. “Additional signatures were detected in which the signature dates or information have been altered.”
Investigators say Hartwell admitted changing some dates on her petition.
While Hartwell’s public court paperwork does not say whom she wanted to be recalled, it does indicate “previous incidents involving the same parties.” No details were immediately available.
The direct complaint file in court charges Hartwell with “presentment of false instrument for filing,” which is a class 6 felony, and forgery, a class 4 felony.