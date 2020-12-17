PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- "I like challenging myself."
Jeremy Ogle, 32, took on quite the challenge Wednesday. Starting at sunrise, and finishing at sunset, the Phoenix hiker went up and down Piestewa Peak 11 times. That's the same distance as runner a marathon, with more than 13,000 feet of elevation gain.
"Just for my mental, to remind myself who I am and that I'm capable of doing whatever I want," Ogle explained.
Ogle is very capable, despite losing half his left arm after a motorcycle accident five years ago.
"More importantly, not just to show myself, but if you see me doing it, everyone always wants to [say], 'oh, well if he can do it, I can do it.' Well, it really is true. Like most clichés in life, they're that simple, but they're true."
Taking on the nickname 'Arm Solo,' Ogle's embraced his new life.
He likes to say he gave up his arm, rather than he lost it, "because I didn't lose anything." But it took him some time to accept that people were inspired by his athletic feats.
"It's weird to me," he laughs. "People just want to give me their money. And I want to do good things with it."
That's the other reason Ogle took on this challenge in the Phoenix Mountains - to raise money and donate it to local non-profit, Arizona Women's Recovery Center.
"I'm a full-time single father," Ogle says. "And my daughter's mother is lost through drugs and alcohol and addiction and a lot of bad stuff. She's not a bad person. I know she's not a bad person. But they're trying to help people, so I want to give back to that."
Ogle raised $500 before he even started, with friends helping him up that total by cooking tacos on the summit and taking donations.
Meanwhile, 'Arm Solo' just kept on motoring up and down Piestewa Peak, all day long.
"I want to see where I could go," he says. "I want to be in the legend books. When you think of legendary runners, I want you to think Jeremy Ogle."
If you would like to donate to Ogle's fundraiser here is a link to his website.