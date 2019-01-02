PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation is explaining why its freeway cameras went dark during a police pursuit on New Year’s Eve.
Investigators say a 34-year-old man suspected of robbing a bank in Goodyear refused to stop for officers, sparking the chase that went from Loop 101 to I-17 and on to Interstate 10.
[RELATED: Witnesses describe scene at bank robbery that led to pursuit, shooting of suspect]
Police said the chase ended when troopers did a pit maneuver. As Goodyear officers approached, the suspect “simulated a weapon” and officers fired, injuring the suspect.
Police say no gun was found.
[RELATED: PD: Suspect shot by police after Loop 101 pursuit Monday 'simulated' a weapon; no gun found]
Phoenix police are investigating the incident.
Much of the chase was captured on freeway cameras, but the cameras went offline shortly before the confrontation between police and the suspect.
An ADOT spokesperson declined an interview Wednesday, but sent this statement:
“ADOT’s decision to take the freeway cameras offline during Monday afternoon’s pursuit, starting while the suspect’s vehicle was on Interstate 17, was a matter of officer safety, especially when the cameras were showing officers deploying spikes. Turning off the camera feed isn’t something we do lightly, but there are certain situations where it’s necessary and appropriate.”
“Obviously someone at ADOT is making decisions on what the public should see and what they shouldn’t see,” says first amendment attorney, Dan Barr.
Freeway cameras are monitored by the Arizona Department of Transportation so tax dollars support the operation of those cameras. For that reason, Barr says the streaming video is public record.
“It’s hard to see the logical relationship between cutting off the video of a freeway camera and the officer safety,” says Barr. “The cameras don’t interfere with the police officers in any way.”
Barr notes laws protecting minors and victims who speak with police. He also suggests police may not want some law enforcement strategies to be known to the public. But he says ADOT’s excuse for taking the cameras offline falls short of that criteria.
“It’s not for somebody at ADOT who is monitoring live feeds to decide what is tasteful and what isn’t tasteful,” says Barr.
Arizona’s Family reached out to the Department of Public Safety for comment, but the agency did not respond.
(1) comment
This sounds like the work of the deep state, folks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.