(3TV/CBS5) -- It's not as dangerous as the "Tide Pod challenge" or the "Bird Box challenge," but it's still not very nice.
Nevertheless, the so-called "cheese challenge" is going viral on social media.
The bizarre challenge involves throwing a slice of cheese at a baby's face!
Instead of telling babies to say “cheese” for the camera, people on all over the Internet are now literally throwing slices of American cheese at them.
Called "getting cheesed," this new viral challenge was started on Twitter last week.
One of the first culprits of the new “cheesing” prank was posted on Feb. 28 by a Twitter user.
The video has since been taken off of social media, but the brief clip shared all over the Internet was reportedly viewed more than 10 million times before the user took it down.
And the peculiar prank has taken on a life of its own. Now there are countless videos on Instagram, Twitter and YouTube showing babies getting "cheesed," often by their older siblings. Some adults are getting in on the act as well.
Just look up "cheese challenge" on Twitter and prepare to watch some cheesy action.
But the prank does have its critics as well as its fans. Some are commenting that this challenge is mean or even abusive to the babies getting "cheesed." One critic wrote "Babies are defenseless creatures who can’t protect themselves when cheese is thrown in their direction."
But others say it's "funny" and that many of the babies actually just laugh. Some even seem to enjoy eating the cheese.
