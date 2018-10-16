PHOENIX (3TV / CBS 5) -- Signs reading “vote for homie” have some Valley residents wondering if they’ll have an extra option for Senate on the fall ballot. But as it turns out, homie isn’t a person at all.
“I mean, everything about it sounds political,” said Dave Reddish, staring at one of the large light blue signs on the corner of Seventh and Missouri avenues. “I would have guessed it’s a candidate for Senate.”
The signs actually point in a different direction.
Homie is an online real estate company and the signs are all a part of a guerilla marketing campaign.
But some are wondering if this type of advertising is legal.
“I think it should be removed,” Reddish said.
And while the signs are leaving some feeling duped, officials with the City of Phoenix say they’re OK
Signs placed in rights-of-way during election season simply need to comply to certain rules like size restrictions and content requirements. The signs then need to be taken down within 15 days after the election.
“There are rules and regulations that our attorneys looked into,” said Homie CEO Johnny Hanna.
The signs are also in compliance with the 2015 Supreme Court ruling Reed v. Town of Gilbert which clarified that towns and cities have limited over site over the content of signage.
“[It] basically said corporations are allowed to advertise on public roadways,” said public relations consultant Jason Rose.
In fact, this campaign sign stunt has been pulled before in the Valley, advertising a sushi restaurant.
“Most people laughed about it,” said Rose, who was behind the sushi shop political-ad-lookalike campaign.
But for Valley residents like Reddish, it’s all just a sign of the times.
“This does not bode well for the eyesores that we have to endure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.