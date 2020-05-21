GLENDALE, AZ. (3TV/CBS 5) – Armando Hernandez Jr. is the man Glendale police believe opened fired at Westgate Entertainment District Wednesday evening. Police identified the 20-year-old and released a mug shot of him Thursday morning.

On Thursday morning Glendale police announced Hernandez admitted he was the shooter and went to Westgate to target victims. He told police he wanted to gain respect and was bullied.

Hernandez allegedly walked around Westgate to see the area before going to back to his car and loading his gun.

Hernandez posted video of himself before and during the shooting to social media. The video attributed to Hernandez shows a long rifle, possibly an AR-15, on the back seat of the car he was in, and them him opening the back door to get it. It also shows a first-person perspective as the weapon was fired while the shooter was walking through Westgate and a conversation he appeared to have with somebody in the parking lot.

Hernandez is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with the Westgate shooting.