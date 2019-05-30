PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Firefighters are working to gain control of the White Wing Fire near Wittmann.
The fire is located on 171st Avenue and White Wing Road, seven miles east of Witttmann, northwest of Sun City West.
[PHOTOS: White Wing Fire near Wittmann]
The fire is reported to be 60 acres, rapidly cutting across grass and brush causing a surplus of billowing smoke and debris in the area.
However, there is no current road closures or any structures threatened.
(1) comment
Earth, wind, rain and fire. [scared]
