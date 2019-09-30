PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) -- For the first time in years, White Tank Justice Court will hold ‘Night Court’ several times in the coming months, keeping the courthouse doors open past 5 p.m.
Judge David Osterfeld worked with Judicial Branch Security and other justice partners to extend court an additional two hours periodically throughout the year.
He recognized that it can be difficult for people with upcoming court appearances to take time off from work or arrange child care during the regular court hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Judge Osterfeld and staff are currently setting hearings, planning for walk-ins and rescheduled arraignments.
Order to Show Cause will be the most common type of case. This litigation is a hearing after someone fails to appear for a previously-scheduled court date or fails to pay fines or fees. The next step may be to issue an arrest warrant.
Other justice courts in Maricopa County have held night court in the past, but White Tank is the first to reestablish these hours. Plaintiffs whose cases are in the jurisdiction of the White Tank Justice Court may call or email court staff to ask if their case qualifies to be heard at night.
Court contacts may be found here.
The next "Night Court" will take place Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The White Tank Precinct is in the West Valley, covering parts of Avondale, Buckeye, Glendale, Goodyear, Litchfield Park and Luke Air Force Base.