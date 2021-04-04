WHITERIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The 2021 Arizona high school basketball season was missing some of the state's biggest fans. Many Native American schools made the decision not to play, because coronavirus numbers were still too high. It made a devastating year even more difficult to manage.
"You have no idea," laughs girls basketball coach Rick Sanchez, when asked about the passion for hoops at Alchesay high school. "You have no idea."
A little more than a three hour drive east from Phoenix, many miles after saguaro cactus give way to ponderosa pine, is the small community of Whiteriver.
“Everybody plays ball," says Sanchez. "It just, it is the thing that people love to do.”
Alchesay boys basketball assistant coach Richardson Antonio says, "they play ball year-round. Eat and sleep with a basketball, they always say."
Whiteriver is home to Alchesay high school and the White Mountain Apache Tribe. “I kind of look at it like our basketball players are modern day warriors, Apache warriors," says Sanchez.
Poverty and unemployment numbers on the Indian Reservation are among the highest in the state. There are no movie theaters, no tennis courts, no golf courses.
Falcons senior Brian Quintero explains, "There's not a lot of stuff to do around here.” But there is basketball. A lot of basketball.
Boys coach Kyle Goklish says you'll find, “goals in the driveways, some nailed to trees, some nailed to the sides of the house.”
Quintero says you'll see, "flat balls, like not even aired up, maybe has lumps in there, like, they don’t care. It’s like an outlet for a lot of people.”
Brandy Edwards, a junior on the girls team, says when she's playing, “I lose control of the world. It just sets my mind free.”
Putting a bow on it, Antonio says matter-of-factly, “That's the way of life here in Whiteriver, basketball.”
While basketball is the way of life, "Rez Ball" is the way they play.
Goklish describes the style as, "really up-tempo. You full court press. We're flying up and down the court. That first shot that becomes available, we tell the kids, ‘don't hesitate.’”
Sanchez says the approoach is, “take the ball away from them, you score, and you stand there and say, ‘okay, do it again. The crowd gets crazy. It's fun. It is fun.”
Alchesay home games, boys and girls, typically draw sell out crowds of 3,500 people. The population of Whiteriver is only about 4,500.
Public Address announcer Jerry Gloshay Jr. describes the sound as, “‘OHHHHHH.’ I mean, it gives you goosebumps.”
Goklish says it's, “The whole community trying to fit into one building. Alchesay Falcons gear, pom poms. It's just a wonderful atmosphere to be in. College-like. NBA-finals like.”
Sanchez says, "it's like Duke and North Carolina getting together, every week for us like that. It's here.”
Falcons fans take over the gym on the road, too. The school district actually schedules off days each winter, to allow everyone on the Rez to travel for playoff games.
“In Hoosiers," says Sanchez, "you see the movie, the bus drives and then all the cars are following all the way. That's us, man.That’s us. It's just an amazing -- I don’t want to say phenomena, because it's not a phenomena, we do it every year. We expect to win every year.”
Two years ago, the Alchesay girls did win a 2A state title. The boys lost in the finals in 2017, 18 and 19, then in the semifinals last year, by two points, on a controversial last second basket.
“It does make me angry when I see it," says Quintero. "And it makes me more angry because like I won’t have the chance to do nothing about it. It’s just like a memory, I guess.”
That's now a final memory for Falcons seniors. Alchesay was one of the few schools in the state that chose not to participate in winter sports in 2021.
“In the fashion we lost last year, all the seniors had like a fire burning in us," says Quintero. "We were just ready to go out there and play.”
“It's a little stab in the heart there to think, ‘oh gosh, we're missing a season,'" says Sanchez.
Edwards says, “I was so mad. That’s where everyone depends on the scholarships, and to get in to colleges. And they couldn't get that chance.”
Alchesay senior Eugene Walker says it's been, "pretty hard. I lost my grandpa to COVID. I was gonna play for him this year. But it didn’t happen.”
The spread of the virus is the reason basketball courts in Whiteriver remained empty the last 12 months. There were 49 lives lost, and early on in the pandemic, Fort Apache Reservation had one of the highest COVID-19 rates per capity in the country.
“It just kept coming," says Dr. Jim McAuley, the Clinical Director at Whiteriver Indian Hospital."
Derrick Leslie, the Policy Unit Coordinator for the WMAT Emergency Operations Center, says, “it felt like literally a warzone with there just being this fear in the community.”
Goklish says, “more than anything, it’s been a shock. You got grandmas and grandpas who are in their 70s and 80s and 90s, sitting in the stands, cheering the team on, and they're no longer here with us.”
Lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders could only do so much. Multi-generational housing is common on the Rez, and more problematic, it's often a lot of people in a small home.
“Obviously this poses a problem when one person is infected and they go home, it exposes the entire household,” says Leslie.
Dr. McAuley explains, “we did contact tracing very aggressively. You came to our hospital, you got diagnosed, we'd be at your house that same day, I mean there was no delay. But by the time we got to houses there were already multiple other people infected.”
It all took a toll on a community that thrives on, well, community. “Everybody's family and everybody gets together as family," says Sanchez. "Big meetings and dances and, and none of that and so it's really affected the whole Reservation.”
Leslie says, “it's important to remember that White Mountain Apache is a Western way of calling us who we are. We've always known ourselves as Ndee, or the people, and really that sense of pride is the people.” Nowhere is that sense of pride normally seen, felt heard, than in the Activity Center, where Alchesay plays its home games.
Goklish and Antonio both say they've been hearing about it all the time, when they go out in public. People come up and say, "‘hey coach, are we gonna have basketball next year?’ They really miss basketball.”
Sanchez says, "the town loves it so much, the kids, they do so well. It just brings the community together.”
“White Mountain Apache Tribe fought this invisible monster as best as they could," says Gloshay Jr. "But we hope that basketball will return, because that tends to alleviate a lot of stress here.”
When basketball does return to Whiteriver, the White Mountain Apache Tribe, the Ndee, will finally be back.
“We're gonna get over this COVID thing," says Sanchez. "We're gonna fill this gym up again. Next year around the end of February, we’ll see you at the state championship.”