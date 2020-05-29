(CNN) — As protesters arrived at Pennsylvania Avenue/Lafayette Park, the White House has been placed on lock down, CNN reports.

The doors to the White House briefing room, where reporters have their offices have also been locked.

Gathering in northwest Washington, DC on Friday evening, protesters briefly shut down traffic on a major thoroughfare before reaching the White House, where a heavy police presence, barricades and a huge crowd of demonstrators could be seen in videos shared online.

There were members of the press corps around the press entrance but they were just cleared out and have been brought back to the White House press briefing room.

Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck charged with 3rd-degree murder The Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in custody after pleading that he could not breathe, was arrested Friday and charged with murder.

CNN has reached out to the US Secret Service for comment.

The unrest follows the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis this week. Last night in Phoenix, eight people were arrested during a protest.

While the four officers involved in the Floyd case have been fired, none were arrested until Friday, when the officers seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck was taken into custody.