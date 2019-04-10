NEAR SCOTTSDALE, (3TV/CBS5) -- Get ready Arizona, White Castle sliders are on the way!
White Castle broke ground on the first Arizona restaurant on Wednesday morning. The restaurant will be located west of the Loop 101 on Via de Ventura on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
[PHOTOS: White Castle groundbreaking event in Arizona]
The restaurant is scheduled to open in Fall 2019. A specific opening date has not been announced. Up to 80 new jobs are expected to be created.
“White Castle has so many fans in the Phoenix area who have been clamoring for us to come,” noted Lisa Ingram, 4th generation family member, White Castle president and CEO, who was on-site for the groundbreaking event earlier today. “Many years ago, we sent semi-trucks full of sliders across the nation to Fountain Hills to temporarily satisfy their Crave. Today, we’re officially here for the long haul.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.