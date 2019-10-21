NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The day White Castle fans have been waiting for is here!
The first Arizona White Castle opened Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. There was be a ribbon-cutting ceremony prior to the grand opening.
The restaurant is located at 9310 East Via de Ventura in the Scottsdale area, near Loop 101 and Via de Ventura.
The new White Castle location will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Slider fans have been waiting impatiently for opening day, ever since crews broke ground for the location in April.
White Castle is a family-owned business that's been around for more than 98 years. The company was founded in Wichita, Kansas in 1921, serving The Original Slider, made from 100 percent USDA inspected beef.
Today, White Castle owns and operates nearly 400 restaurants in 13 states.
The original slider, named Time Magazine’s "most influential burger of all time," is served alongside a menu of a variety of sliders and other tasty food options.