NEAR SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking for a steamy Valentine’s Day? White Castle near Scottsdale is opening reservations for Valentine’s Day dining.
Due to COVID-19, the slider chain will transform into a drive-in, complete with carhop service for one day. Customers can book reservations right now for Feb. 14. With a reservation, you will pull into a parking spot, order and deliver from your car.
Reservations for this limited experience are expected to go quickly, reserve your parking space through OpenTable. Click here to make your reservation.
“COVID forced us to re-imagine our annual Valentine’s Day event,” said Jamie Richardson, a vice president at White Castle. “This creative and safe solution allows us to celebrate a tradition our customers love. We’re happy to share that once again this Valentine’s Day, White Castle will become Love Castle.”
White Castle opened near Scottsdale on Oct. 23, 2019. The restaurant sold over 4.2 million sliders, more than any other White Castle location in a year. In addition, it also sold 19,000 30-slide crave cases, more than any other castle.
As of this publication, there are no active plans for additional White Castle locations in the Phoenix-area.