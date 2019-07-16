SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona, we are getting closer and closer to our first White Castle in the state.
[PHOTOS: White Castle groundbreaking event in Arizona]
A spokesperson for White Castle tells Arizona's Family they are anticipating a late-September opening date.
[RELATED: White Castle to open near Scottsdale in fall 2019]
An exact date has not been narrowed down, it all depends on construction and the weather to get to work done.
In the meantime, White Castle released a time lapse video that shows the progress that is being made out there.
The restaurant will be located west of the Loop 101 on Via de Ventura on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
(3) comments
Yuck. Went to one years ago when they had one in fountain Valley Calif. The worst tasting burgers. Well Sliders really. Burger and condiment ration to bun is way out of proportion, and the buns were always really really dry, You had to soak it in ketchup to get past the dry bread.
How is this news ?
And it's inaccurate news at that. Contrary to the headline this is not in Scottsdale - it's on the Pima Maricopa Indian Reservation. (Meaning zero tax revenues for non-Indians.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.