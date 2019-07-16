White Castle Arizona progress

Progress made on White Castle in Arizona

 White Castle/YouTube

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Arizona, we are getting closer and closer to our first White Castle in the state. 

[PHOTOS: White Castle groundbreaking event in Arizona]

A spokesperson for White Castle tells Arizona's Family they are anticipating a late-September opening date.

[RELATED: White Castle to open near Scottsdale in fall 2019]

An exact date has not been narrowed down, it all depends on construction and the weather to get to work done.

In the meantime, White Castle released a time lapse video that shows the progress that is being made out there. 

The restaurant will be located west of the Loop 101 on Via de Ventura on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(3) comments

cameronsdad1120
cameronsdad1120

Yuck. Went to one years ago when they had one in fountain Valley Calif. The worst tasting burgers. Well Sliders really. Burger and condiment ration to bun is way out of proportion, and the buns were always really really dry, You had to soak it in ketchup to get past the dry bread.

Report Add Reply
nutsplash
nutsplash

How is this news ?

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

And it's inaccurate news at that. Contrary to the headline this is not in Scottsdale - it's on the Pima Maricopa Indian Reservation. (Meaning zero tax revenues for non-Indians.)

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.